Dubai: The Indian rupee has dropped to a new low against the dollar of 80.28 against dollar. On some currency tracking sites, the rupee to dollar was already show 80.25-80.35 ahead of the market opening, and well below the previous all-time low of 80.11 in August.
“Indian rupee can go beyond 80.25 – the Dollar Index at 111.66 levels and we are seeing an impact on almost all the currencies,” said Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Sharjah based Barjeel Geojit Financial Services. "The US Fed rates are expected to go up by another 125 basis points in the near future and this trend of a strong dollar is expected to continue near term."
According to currency analysts, the likely drop could hit 80.40-8045 today unless the Indian central bank regulator were to intervene forcefully. The RBI has been doing it over recent weeks. But that also means using up its dollar reserves, and according to recent reports that’s down to $550 billion or thereabouts. (The highest point for India's dollar reserves was the $642 billion in October 2021.)
The Dollar Index, which measures the US currency’s relative strength against major currencies, is well past the 111 mark, and portends further drops for those currencies. The euro, also in pre-market indications, is down to a new low, while the pound sterling is another to feel the pain.
The US dollar tested fresh two-decade highs versus major peers on Thursday morning trade, propelled by the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook for interest rates.