Dubai: The family office former Indian cricket team captain, M.S. Dhoni, is one of the investors pumping in $24 million into BluSmart, an EV ride-hailing and charging infrastructure network provider. The funds constitute completion of the firm’s pre series B round.
The new investors include responsAbility Investments AG, Sumant Sinha, and MS Dhoni Family Office. The funds will support BluSmart in expanding its operations and building real EV charging infrastructure and assets in the major cities of India.
The BluSmart EV Fleet has scaled over 110x from 70 EVs in January 2019 to 7,500 BluSmart EVs across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.
Additionally, BluSmart Charge operates India's largest EV charging Infrastructure with 50 EV charging hubs spread across 2 million square feet. - bedrock for accelerating the EV adoption in India.
According to Punit Goyal, co-founder, “BluSmart is building an integrated energy-infrastructure, mobility and technology company to take the full advantage of the EV revolution. Our latest fundraise of $24 million is an important step in our journey to scale the e-mobility fleet and EV charging Infrastructure.”