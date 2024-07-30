The BluSmart EV Fleet has scaled over 110x from 70 EVs in January 2019 to 7,500 BluSmart EVs across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

According to Punit Goyal, co-founder, “BluSmart is building an integrated energy-infrastructure, mobility and technology company to take the full advantage of the EV revolution. Our latest fundraise of $24 million is an important step in our journey to scale the e-mobility fleet and EV charging Infrastructure.”