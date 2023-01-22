Dubai: The inaugural edition of the MENA IPO Summit will shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the IPOs sector in Dubai, and help bolster Dubai’s image as a major international financial centre, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said on Sunday.
The summit will be held during January 23-25 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum said: “Last year, Dubai accounted for 40 per cent of IPO activity in the Gulf region, representing a value of Dh673 billion. Driven by the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Dubai will continue to accelerate its economic growth momentum and consolidate its position as a major international financial centre.”
The summit will gather industry experts who will share first-hand knowledge of the IPO process and the opportunities and challenges of becoming a public company, as well as how to advance ESG agendas. It will also showcase a roadmap for startups and SMEs in Dubai, including expertise around its regulatory environment, business culture and capital opportunities for scaling ventures through to an IPO.
The summit will provide a platform for industry-shaping discussions, providing institutional investors, family businesses and startups with the opportunity to explore the latest regulations, best practices, and market trends in the Dubai capital market as well as learning about recent regional IPO success stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key IPO issuers and thought leaders from the investment and capital market industry.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Mohamed Khalifa Al Hadari, Deputy CEO, Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA); Hamed Ali, CEO, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai; Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO, Salik Company P.J.S.C; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO, Tecom Group; Mohammad Al Bastaki, CEO, Emirates NBD Capital; Alan Willamson, CEO, Taaleem, and Thomas Varghese, CFO, DEWA are some of the prominent speakers.