Dubai: Pre-orders for Huawei’s latest foldable smartphone – Mate Xs 2 – has opened and with a retail price of Dh7,499. The Chinese tech major will be hoping that the demand patterns stay consistent – or even grow – for the foldables, a model form that’s been making quite a design statement in these two years.

It’s still a niche within the wider smartphone universe, with the other major brands – except for Samsung – yet to make determined pushes into the category. With the Mate Xs 2, Huawei continues to make the case for ultra-light, thin and flat devices.

Featuring a 7.8 inch True-Chroma Foldable Display, the model has on board a 50MP True-Chroma Camera System that supports Huawei XD. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship series chip powers it and will be available in two colour options - black, with a crosshatch leather texture, and white, with a natural leather texture. The pre-order offer add-ons include the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, a 12-month subscription to Huawei Music and Huawei Video, and multiple country warranty.

Camera’s quite the upgrade

The 50MP camera sticks with capturing true-to-life colours, while the Huawei XD Optics co-opts information recovery technology to enhance image clarity. The Mirror Shooting smart function of the handset allows users to preview shots in real-time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously. Huawei Mate Xs 2 is also equipped with a new generation of AI Remove, which allows users to click on selected objects for removal to edit photos.

The phone also has an 8:7.1 ‘golden ratio’, delivering a more immersive visual experience. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, as well as up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Longer battery life

The 4600mAh Battery and supports the distributed 66W Huawei SuperCharge, improving standby battery life for users.

MateBook X Pro

Huawei also lined up other devices for its connected landscape. Weighing 1.26kg, the MateBook X Pro has lined up a 14.2-inch Real Colour FullView Display and with the world’s first ‘Eye Comfort 3.0’ certification by TÜV Rheinland. The magnesium blue and aluminium grey editions are available for pre-orders starting at Dh6,999.

Richard Yu, Huawei's Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer BG Image Credit: Supplied

The laptops come with 12th Gen Core Intel processors. It lets users connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all. Once connected, users can see the UI (User Interface) appear on the laptop screen, and can operate as if the smartphone and laptop were one device.

Redesigned Cores

Huawei MateBook 16s packs Intel’s Evo Processor, and features a 16-inch 2.5K touchscreen, with a 1080p AI camera.

It is the first laptop to come equipped with the Huawei Metaline Antenna, which facilitates high-speed internet access, even in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak. The MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16 start at Dh5,799 and Dh3,299.

FreeBuds Pro 2

Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds come with dual-driver true sound system and digital cross-over technology. The device has received the HWA and Hi-Res Wireless Dual HD Audio Certification.