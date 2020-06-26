Leading the inward fund flows... ADNOC secured a raft of global names for its gas pipeline assets. The deal will net it $10 billion. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

London: It's been a busy week for deal making in the Middle East.

In a matter of days, about $25 billion in deals have been struck in the oil-rich region, including the year's biggest infrastructure and banking transactions even as the coronavirus pandemic cripples overall dealmaking.

The blitz is quite rare for a region often known for political unrest and its influence on energy markets. It is also welcome relief for investment bankers looking to salvage what could be a difficult year for mergers and acquisitions.

M&A activity in the Middle East is reviving as governments seek to create more efficiencies through consolidation or by bringing in overseas investors. Sovereign wealth funds including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are deploying billions of dollars to buy stakes in companies ranging from Facebook Inc. to Citigroup Inc. to take advantage of a downturn in prices.

Incoming

Abu Dhabi has been leading the region in the past two years or so in bringing in more international investors to some of its prized assets. The state-owned energy producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. raised $10 billion on Tuesday by selling a stake in its natural gas pipelines to a group of investors including Global Infrastructure Partners and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Since embarking on a transformation plan, Adnoc has sold shares in its distribution unit and brought foreign investors into its refining and oil-field servicing arms. KKR & Co. and BlackRock Inc. agreed last year to invest $4 billion in Adnoc's oil pipelines.

In banking, there has been a spate of large transactions in recent years, which has helped consolidate a fragmented industry in the region. National Commercial Bank's attempt to buy rival Samba Financial Group for as much as $15.6 billion on Thursday could become the biggest banking takeover this year.