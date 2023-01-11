Dubai: One of the stalwarts in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, Greg Fewer, has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer at Aldar Group. He will take up another position in the UAE.
Faisal Falaknaz has been confirmed as acting CFSO. He is currently CFO at Aldar Investment and had earlier been vice-president of Global Real Estate Investments at Mubadala Investment Company. He has been with Emaar Properties.
Fewer, who was also Aldar’s Chief Sustainability Officer, had been a constant presence at the company’s quarterly financial results’ announcement. Aldar through the years has emerged as one of the most financially sound enterprises in the UAE cutting across sectors. More recently, the Abu Dhabi entity had been expanding its interests beyond, with buys in Ras Al Khaimah and Egypt. Saudi Arabia too has been rated the next big possibility.
“On behalf of everyone at Aldar, I would like to thank Greg for his valuable contribution during his tenure as CFSO, a time during which the company has undergone significant growth and transformation,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO at Aldar Properties.
“Greg has played a key role in the financial and sustainability stewardship of Aldar, enabling the company to grow its industry-leading capabilities across the UAE and regionally, which has seen us become the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE over the last decade.”