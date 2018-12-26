Bengaluru: Gold rose to its highest in six months on Wednesday as worries over US political uncertainty, aggravated by a partial government shutdown, and slowing global economic growth drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold climbed 0.3 per cent to $1,272 (Dh4,672) per ounce as at 1212 GMT. It touched $1,274.68 in early trade, its highest since June 20. US gold futures, meanwhile, were up 0.3 per cent at $1,275.20 per ounce.
“There is some safe haven buying at this point in time because of the partial (US government) shutdown. The dollar against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc has lost quite a bit of value,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice-president, MKS SA.
Investors were unnerved by the partial US federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve chairman.
The US Senate has been unable to break a deadlock over Trump’s demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, and a senior official said the shutdown could continue until January 3.
With geopolitical uncertainty, investor interest in gold could push prices up to as much as $1,280-$1,300 in the coming year, Nabavi said.
Spot gold is up about 4.1 per cent for the month thus far, putting it on track to register its best December in about 10 years.
Interest in gold, which is seen as a hedge against political and economic worries, has reflected in holdings of SPDR Gold, the largest gold exchange-traded fund. SPDR holdings are at their highest point since August and have risen about 6 per cent since touching more than 2-1/2-year lows in October.
Gold prices are testing the key resistance at $1,274.60, and breaching this level will push the price towards $1,286.70 on the near term basis, Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities said in a research note.
Markets in Britain, Germany and France remained closed on Wednesday for the Boxing Day holiday.
Among other metals, silver gained 0.6 per cent to $14.82 per ounce, while platinum was up 1.6 per cent at $795.20. Palladium was up 0.7 per cent to $1,255.24 per ounce.