Abu Dhabi: The value of liquidity flowing into the UAE financial markets rose to about Dh3.3 billion during the first two sessions of the week, after the increase in the trading of local and foreign portfolios, which continued to focus on a segment of the leading stocks for the second day in a row.

According to the data, the daily monitoring of the transactions shows the existence of consolidation on some stocks whose prices are expected to rise in the coming days.

Financial experts said that the market’s performance is still generally positive since the beginning of this year, which will enable it to achieve more improvement during the coming period, stressing that the high volume of liquidity circulating in the financial markets is one of the most important positive indicators recorded during the past five months.

Today's session witnessed the return of the general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange by 0.7 per cent, reaching 6558 points, while the general index of the Dubai Financial Market closed at the level of 2797 points at the close of trading.

The bulk of the liquidity continued to flow to the capital market, as the value of deals concluded during the session reached Dh1.66 billion, while the rest of the transactions were recorded on the Dubai Financial Market.

Global Holding Company topped the list of the most active stocks in terms of trades, whose value exceeded Dh700 million, and the stock closed at Dh95, and First Abu Dhabi Bank’s share rose to Dh16.86 amid trades worth about Dh292 million.

The list of winners in Abu Dhabi included Dubai Islamic Bank’s closed share at Dh5.54, in addition to Ras Al-Khaimah National Bank share at Dh3.87, and Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company at Dh2.88.