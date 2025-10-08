Fertiglobe ups 2025 shareholder payout to $277 million as earnings surge

For the second half of year, Fertiglobe expects to pay at least $100 million in dividends
Dubai: Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, will return at least $277 million to shareholders in 2025, after approving a higher-than-expected interim dividend and completing fresh share buybacks.
The Abu Dhabi–listed company said its board approved H1 2025 dividends of $125 million (5.58 fils per share), 25% higher than its earlier guidance of $100 million. Including $31 million in share buybacks, total H1 shareholder returns reached $156 million.
For the second half of the year, Fertiglobe expects to pay at least $100 million in dividends, with another $52 million of buybacks planned — taking total 2025 shareholder returns to no less than $277 million. That represents a yield of about 5%, one of the most competitive in the region’s energy and industrial sector.
The company, jointly owned by ADNOC and OCI Global, said the stronger payout reflects robust operating performance and steady execution of its “Grow 2030 Strategy.”
Fertiglobe expects Q3 2025 adjusted EBITDA to reach at least $250 million, up sharply from $176 million in Q2, supported by firmer nitrogen fertilizer prices and cost efficiency measures.
With ADNOC’s support, Fertiglobe implemented $19 million in fixed cost savings by September 2025 — ahead of schedule — boosting earnings per share by about 9% compared to 2024. The company has now achieved 84% of its $55 million total cost-saving target.
Fertiglobe also commissioned a Hydrogen Recovery Unit (HRU) in the UAE, expected to raise ammonia production by up to 6% while cutting carbon emissions. The project delivers an internal rate of return above 25%, aligning with the company’s goal of improving manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.
As part of its manufacturing improvement plan, Fertiglobe is integrating artificial intelligence across its operations. The company expects AI-driven asset optimization, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance to add at least $25 million in EBITDA annually by 2030, a $20 million upgrade from earlier forecasts.
It has also scaled up Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF or AdBlue) production in the UAE to secure reliable local supply, and expanded Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) production in Egypt for export to Europe — together expected to contribute $22 million in annual EBITDA by 2030.
Chief Executive Officer Ahmed El-Hoshy said the company remains focused on delivering shareholder value while advancing its 2030 growth roadmap.
“We’re reaffirming our commitment to shareholder value creation through a minimum $277 million return for 2025, supported by ADNOC and our exceptional team,” El-Hoshy said. “We’ve made swift progress across our strategy — from the Wengfu Australia asset acquisition to scaling AdBlue capacity and expanding into European markets.”
He added that these initiatives are expected to contribute around $91 million in annual EBITDA by 2030, accounting for roughly a quarter of Fertiglobe’s long-term growth target.
Fertiglobe’s H1 2025 dividend will be paid at the end of October 2025 to shareholders on record as of 17 October. Since its 2021 IPO, the company has distributed $2.8 billion in total shareholder returns.
Fertiglobe has also repurchased 78.8 million shares — about 0.95% of its total shares — under its 2.5% share buyback programme, underscoring management’s confidence in its long-term performance.
