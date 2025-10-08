Fertiglobe ups 2025 shareholder payout to $277 million as earnings surge

For the second half of the year, Fertiglobe expects to pay at least $100 million in dividends, with another $52 million of buybacks planned — taking total 2025 shareholder returns to no less than $277 million. That represents a yield of about 5%, one of the most competitive in the region’s energy and industrial sector.

Dubai: Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, will return at least $277 million to shareholders in 2025, after approving a higher-than-expected interim dividend and completing fresh share buybacks.

It has also scaled up Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF or AdBlue) production in the UAE to secure reliable local supply, and expanded Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) production in Egypt for export to Europe — together expected to contribute $22 million in annual EBITDA by 2030.

As part of its manufacturing improvement plan, Fertiglobe is integrating artificial intelligence across its operations. The company expects AI-driven asset optimization, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance to add at least $25 million in EBITDA annually by 2030, a $20 million upgrade from earlier forecasts.

Fertiglobe also commissioned a Hydrogen Recovery Unit (HRU) in the UAE, expected to raise ammonia production by up to 6% while cutting carbon emissions. The project delivers an internal rate of return above 25%, aligning with the company’s goal of improving manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.

With ADNOC’s support, Fertiglobe implemented $19 million in fixed cost savings by September 2025 — ahead of schedule — boosting earnings per share by about 9% compared to 2024. The company has now achieved 84% of its $55 million total cost-saving target.

Fertiglobe’s H1 2025 dividend will be paid at the end of October 2025 to shareholders on record as of 17 October. Since its 2021 IPO, the company has distributed $2.8 billion in total shareholder returns.

He added that these initiatives are expected to contribute around $91 million in annual EBITDA by 2030, accounting for roughly a quarter of Fertiglobe’s long-term growth target.

“We’re reaffirming our commitment to shareholder value creation through a minimum $277 million return for 2025, supported by ADNOC and our exceptional team,” El-Hoshy said. “We’ve made swift progress across our strategy — from the Wengfu Australia asset acquisition to scaling AdBlue capacity and expanding into European markets.”

