The euro is giving investors seeking to exploit differences in global borrowing costs more bang for the buck this year as the region’s deep slowdown leave little room for the European Central Bank to tighten any time soon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Bank of Singapore Ltd. say. Market sentiment on the currency is also being affected by threats of the US auto tariffs and a “no-deal” Brexit, helping build the case to buy those of nations with higher interest rates, they said.