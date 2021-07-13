Dubai: Etisalat and du have partnered to provide telecom infrastructure for Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s (MBRHE) housing communities. Under the agreement, du and Etisalat will install, maintain, and oversee fixed telecom services for communities in Oud Al Muteena, Hatta, Al Warqa 4, and Muhaisnah.
The deal aims to create high-end residential communities offering comprehensive telecom services. It also allows UAE citizens in Dubai to choose the telecom operator of their choice without experiencing any disruption while moving into their new home.
Saeed Alzarouni, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Network, Etisalat said, “Taawun infrastructure deployment is an initiative we are deeply invested in at Etisalat, as it aligns closely with our commitment to support the government’s vision and the development of smart technologies and enable digital transformation across UAE.”
“With smart infrastructure development becoming an increasing priority at the national level, we are proud to lend our support and expertise to ensure master-developers reap the rewards of a telecom sector that meets every demand through world-class infrastructure and resources,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du. “Now more than ever, residential communities require comprehensive telco services, with seamless capabilities and without disruption. This is what we will deliver through this collaboration.”