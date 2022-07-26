Dubai: The Etihad Credit Insurance has struck a partnership with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority to support Sharjah exporters and re-exporters reach out to overseas markets and secure their receivables at the same time.
The initiative will boost the exports from Sharjah in the short- to medium-term. “This deal will strengthen the existing initiatives in the free zones to enhance SMEs’ contribution to the local economy with ECI’s insurance and project finance facilities as well as the market intelligence and advisory services,” said Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority. “Our agreement with UAE Federal export credit company is a major effort in unlocking new avenues of financing for companies seeking to open operations in Sharjah.”
Etihad Credit Insurance will offer its range of flexible trade credit insurance to startups and SMEs operating in the two free zones. By also providing country risk reports and in-depth market intelligent services, ECI will also help the companies in the free zones to carry out exports.