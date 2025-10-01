ENOC, DP World, PCFC to explore energy, logistics, infrastructure

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between three of Dubai’s most prominent entities. It sets the stage for evaluating and developing projects that aim to:

The agreement reflects Dubai’s push to foster public-private partnerships and expand international collaboration. It aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets sustained economic diversification and reinforces the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade, energy, and logistics.

“By jointly exploring transformative opportunities across the energy and logistics value chains, we are proud to support Dubai’s vision to lead on the global stage as a hub for innovation, integration, and sustainable development.”

Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC and Group Chief Security Officer at DP World, said: “This partnership is a big step toward greater integration of our economic and logistics ecosystems, advancing sustainability, and unlocking new horizons for investment and development locally and internationally, in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.