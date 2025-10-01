GOLD/FOREX
ENOC, DP World, PCFC to explore energy, logistics, infrastructure

Agreement made during 27th Water, Energy, Technology, Environment Exhibition (WETEX)

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
ENOC, DP World, PCFC to explore energy, logistics, infrastructure
Gulf News File

Dubai: ENOC Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to explore joint opportunities across energy, logistics, infrastructure, and related sectors.

The agreement was formalized during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between three of Dubai’s most prominent entities. It sets the stage for evaluating and developing projects that aim to:

  • Support Dubai’s long-term economic growth

  • Advance energy diversification

  • Strengthen infrastructure development

The collaboration will leverage each partner’s core strengths:

  • DP World: Global logistics and supply chain expertise

  • PCFC: Regulatory oversight and infrastructure capabilities

  • ENOC: Integrated energy operations across the value chain

Nasser Abdulla Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC and Group Chief Security Officer at DP World, said: “This partnership is a big step toward greater integration of our economic and logistics ecosystems, advancing sustainability, and unlocking new horizons for investment and development locally and internationally, in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, emphasized the strategic importance of the alliance:

“By jointly exploring transformative opportunities across the energy and logistics value chains, we are proud to support Dubai’s vision to lead on the global stage as a hub for innovation, integration, and sustainable development.”

The agreement reflects Dubai’s push to foster public-private partnerships and expand international collaboration. It aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets sustained economic diversification and reinforces the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade, energy, and logistics.

