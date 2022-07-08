Dubai: The oil and gas focussed engineering firm Kent has struck a JV with Saudi contractor Nesma & Partners to support Saudi Aramco’s EPC projects. These projects are part of the new National EPC Champion program announced by Aramco on July 5.
The new Saudi company, Nesma Kent, has set a goal of building an autonomous engineering centre of excellence in Kingdom within five years. It will establish a tailored training program for Saudi Nationals as well as have ‘rotations for Saudi engineers to Kent’s global engineering centres’. The partners will also undertake to develop new capabilities in engineering, procurement, and construction services in the Kingdom related to carbon capture, blue hydrogen, and blue ammonia technologies.
The JV will also see the companies deploying technologies from inception to cover engineering, procurement and construction. This will ‘minimize dependence on manual labour, enhance competitiveness, advance execution through schedule and cost improvements’, said a statement.