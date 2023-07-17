Dubai: Dubai South, through Dubai Aviation City Corporation, signed an agreement with Dubai Insurance Co. (DIN) to launch an Employee Protection Insurance programme for all Dubai South licensees’ employees. The Free Zone authorities announced Monday that this will come into effect starting August 2023.
Dubai Aviation City Corporation is the licensing and regulatory body of the Dubai South Free Zone. The agreement was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, in the presence of senior executives from both entities. The programme aims to safeguard employees in case licensees fail to meet their obligations, covering unpaid salaries, gratuities, repatriation costs, and unreimbursed expenses, Al Zaffin explained.
The programme will also be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits, whereby employers must adopt this scheme to protect their employees. In contrast, for existing visas, this scheme will be mandatory during the renewal of residence visas.
Al Zaffin added, “This partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for employee rights and corporate governance. Implementing the Employee Protection Insurance programme will significantly boost the confidence of our licensees, showcasing our unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional working environment and reaffirming our commitment to upholding Dubai’s competitive position on the global stage.”