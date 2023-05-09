Dubai: Emirates NBD and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), on Tuesday, announced plans to collaborate in order to boost innovation, talent, and entrepreneurial growth in Dubai, contributing to its GDP growth ambitions.
Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, and Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD, signed a Letter of Intent affirming the partnership at the Dubai FinTech Summit on Tuesday.
Through this collaboration, DIFC aims to support Emirates NBD’s priorities through ongoing initiatives, including the DIFC FinTech Launchpad, DIFC Virtual Hub and DIFC Events agenda - each providing a platform for the bank to explore further and grow FinTech and ESG innovations and partnerships.
DIFC’s Amiri said, “We are committed to supporting Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to transform the city into one of the top three global business hubs. We believe in the power of collective effort to drive transformative change in the future of financial services.”
When in effect, the agreement will build Emirates NBD’s overall global reputation in FinTech and ESG, aiming to boost the nation’s standing as a key global investment hub.
Meanwhile, Qassem, said, “Emirates NBD has had a long-standing relationship with the DIFC, and it is our joint endeavour to take Dubai to new heights transforming it into a global economic superhub.”