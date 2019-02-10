“The last decade [for markets] was a wide and flat highway without speed limits but now the highway is ending,” Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer at Emirates NBD, told journalists. In the last decade, developed equities returned 7.5 per cent, faring better than emerging market equities, which accrued 10.7 per cent returns to investors. However, it might be a bumpy road for investors even as the year has started with markets overshooting fundamentals.