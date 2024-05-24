Elon Musk's SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling existing shares at a price that could value the closely held company at roughly $200 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX is discussing a tender offer — a transaction that enables employees and insiders like investors to sell shares — that may kick off in June, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. The price for the upcoming tender offer hasn't been decided but SpaceX is weighing offering shares at $108 to $110 apiece, said one of the people.