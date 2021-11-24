To reach the 10 per cent threshold, Musk would need to sell some 17 million shares. Image Credit: Reuters

After a few days’ break, Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc, now coming more than halfway to making good on his promise to offload 10 per cent of his stake in the electric-car maker.

The billionaire sold an additional 934,091 shares for $1.05 billion, according to regulatory filings late on Tuesday US time. He also exercised 2.15 million stock options, and the sales were made to cover the taxes related to that transaction, the documents showed.

With the most recent disposals, Musk now has offloaded 9.2 million shares and collected about $9.9 billion of proceeds since he conducted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stake. A chunk of that money will go to taxes.

To reach the 10 per cent threshold, Musk would need to sell some 17 million shares, or about 1.7 per cent of the company’s outstanding stock. If his exercisable options are factored into his overall ownership, he’d need to sell even more.

Musk has exercised millions of options since the Twitter poll, all of which were less than a year from their expiration date. In September, he established a pre-arranged trading plan to carry out “an orderly sale of shares related to the exercise of stock options,” filings show. The November 6 Twitter poll didn’t disclose the existence of that plan.

Tesla shares have rebounded 9.4 per cent after initially slumping following the poll. Its tokens on the FTX crypto exchange slipped to $1,102.70 as of 12.38pm in Hong Kong on Wednesday after closing at $1,109.03 in New York.