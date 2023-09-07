Cairo: Alexandria, Egypt is all set for a transportation upgrade with the construction of a new regional metro system. This project, spanning 21.7 kilometers and connecting downtown Alexandria to the northeastern town of Abu Qir through 20 stations, marks a crucial milestone as the first modernization effort for the city’s transportation infrastructure.
Orascom Construction, in collaboration with Colas Rail, has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to execute the metro system. The project aims to introduce an electrified metro system, facilitating efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly mass transportation in Alexandria. Thales will contribute by providing essential signaling, telecommunication, and automatic fare collection packages.
The total contract value for this endeavor stands at approximately 1.3 billion euros, with funding sources from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), L’Agence française de développement (AFD), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).