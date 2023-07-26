Abu Dhabi: UAE's telecommunications giant e& made its official entry into the metaverse on Wednesday with the launch of 'e& universe' and collaborated with Samsung to host the first-ever Unpacked event in this virtual realm.
During the event on July 26 at 3 pm, users had the opportunity to pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones within e& universe. This platform, introduced at GITEX last year, aims to keep users updated with global technology advancements and establish itself as the region's top virtual destination for entertainment and live eventd. Developed in partnership with HTC, e& universe serves as a central hub, offering seamless navigation for users throughout the metaverse.
Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e&, said, “We want to welcome all our customers to a future of interconnected realities and are pushing the boundaries of digital innovation, empowering them to create unforgettable experiences in an ever-evolving metaverse.”
Hosted virtually in Arcadia Planitia, a place on Mars considered the most suitable for future life, e& universe is a tribute to the UAE’s national space strategy, said e&.
Joseph Lin, GM of VIVERSE, said, “These remarkable new features we’ve developed for e& underscore its commitment to pioneering innovative ways for people to relish content and forge meaningful connections with one another.”
e& universe offers several areas in its metaverse, including e& universe Virtual Home, e& universe Shop and e& universe Arena and Stadium. Users can personalise their virtual space within the e& universe Virtual Home, enabling users to decorate their virtual homes with NFTs or digital assets. Users can enjoy entertainment and sporting events in the e& Universe Arena & Stadium. The platform can also host industry conferences, said the telecom company.
The e& universe shop offers images, paintings, art pieces and home décor that can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, users can purchase event passes for exclusive concerts and other special events.