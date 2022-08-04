Dubai: Dubal Holding, Quantafuel and the chemicals giant BASF are moving to the front-end engineering and design (FEED) stage on a plastics-to-liquid processing plant in Dubai. After a six-month feasibility study where the main design parameters were defined and the site and feedstock secured, the project is now entering the FEED stage with BASF as partner for the new phase of the project.
A potential final investment decision (FID) is targeted for early 2023, said a statement. The project will be a “significant step towards a circular economy converting low-quality, non-recyclable plastics into valuable products and by that helping Dubai achieve its objective of zero waste going to landfill by 2030,” said the statement.
The FEED for the development of the 80,000 tonnes per year plant will be done this year. The partners have agreed to cooperate and share the cost for the development of the plant. “This agreement is an important step towards a cooperation that will foster advancement of sustainable technology and help attain a circular economy in the UAE,” said Ahmad Bin Fahad, CEO of Dubal Holding. “The basis of this agreement is to pursue investments that favour recycling and sustainability in the region.”
It is encouraging to see that this project in Dubai has taken pole position in Quantafuel’s project portfolio. Based on our learnings in Skive and the completed feasibility study, we are pleased that this strong partnership has decided to move forward with FEED towards FID