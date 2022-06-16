Dubai: The Tecom Group IPO has been priced between Dh2.46 to Dh2.67 a share, setting up a market cap of Dh12.3 billion to Dh13.4 billion. The price range is on the higher side of analyst estimates.
The IPO subscription phase starts today (June 16) and continues until June 23 for retail investors, while qualified investors have until June 24 to put in their requests. Ahead of the opening, Tecom confirmed two cornerstone investors - UAE Strategic Investment Fund and Shamal Holding – with a combined commitment of Dh283.75 million.
Tecom, which earlier announced that it expects to pay Dh800 million a year as dividends, operates the Dubai Internet and Media cities, as well as Dubai Design District, Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Science Park. The 10 district hubs under its umbrella represents one of the biggest commercial real estate holdings in the emirate.
The listing on DFM is scheduled for July 5, and represents the second of the 10 IPOs of Dubai government owned enterprises lining up to go public. DEWA, the utility company, was the first off the blocks, while on Wednesday Dubai confirmed the formation of a company to oversee its ‘Salik’ operations ahead of a potential IPO.
Key investors
The two cornerstone investors will have a 180-day lock-in on their exposures.
• The UAE Strategic Investment Fund is a segregated portfolio of Emirates NBD AM SPC managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management. It is one of the ‘largest and longest established’ asset managers in the Middle East with a track-record of investing in listed equities within the MENA region via segregated mandates and mutual funds.
• Shamal Holding is a Dubai-based investment firm with a portfolio ‘strategically aligned with Dubai’s economic growth ambitions’.