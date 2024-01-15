Dubai: Parkin, the recently established public joint stock company (PJSC) established to oversee parking spaces in Dubai, has appointed engineer Mohamed Al Ali as its CEO. The decision was announced by the Dubai Media Office (DMO) on Monday, following the company's inaugural board meeting. Al Ali officially assumed the role of CEO on January 11.
Al Ali brings over two decades of experience in project management within the public transport and infrastructure sectors, strongly emphasising sustainability initiatives. He will focus on shaping the future of urban mobility solutions and driving Parkin's growth, said DMO.
Al Ali said, "As pioneers in parking solutions, we have a rich history of adapting to change and driving innovation. We will seek to strengthen our efforts to continue to flourish in the coming years, achieve new achievements, and ensure the preservation of Parkin's leading position in the market locally and globally, with a team comprised of seasoned veterans aligned to a strong and ambitious growth strategy that supports the city's expansion plans."
Al Ali joined the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2007, having led several departments within the organisation for over sixteen years, including the building, strategic planning and bus divisions. He played a significant role in leading the operational team for the transportation and traffic management system that hosted the Expo 2020 event and heading the operating team that provided passenger transportation services during the COP28 Conference.
He holds a Master's Degree in Engineering Management and a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from the American University of Sharjah. He is also a member of the International Transport Organization (UITP), heading the organisation's Mobility Working Group in the Middle East and North Africa.
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin, said, "Today marks a momentous occasion as we appoint the first CEO of Parkin, a demonstrated leader with a clear vision for the company's future underpinned by a commitment to innovation and excellence. We are confident this step will lead the company towards new horizons full of success and progress."
On December 29, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a low establishing Parkin as a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC). And on December 31, 2023, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, appointed members of the Board of Directors of Parkin Company PJSC, chaired by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan.