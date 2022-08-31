Dubai: DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) generated over Dh454.7 billion in trade in 2021, a 19 per cent surge compared to Dh382.8 billion in 2020.
The free zone also witnessed an 18.6 per cent increase in the number of new companies registered, bringing the total number to more than 9,000.
More than 25 per cent of the new companies registered in the free zone belonged to the retail and general trading segment, the highest representation in JAFZA. This was followed by electronics and electrical with a nearly 10 per cent rise, and the vehicle and transport sector which had more than 9 per cent rise in numbers.
Several sectors in the free zone also recorded significant improvements in trade. The electrical and machinery sector topped, followed by construction materials, consumer electronics, and auto parts and spares.
“Even as the pandemic disrupted trade operations, we succeeded in maintaining business continuity for our clients and us because of our investments in technology and advanced infrastructure,” said Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & JAFZA. “These enabled smooth operations and placed us ahead of our competition. Building on our success, we will continue investing in digital platforms alongside our partners to ensure seamless cargo flows.”