Dubai: DP World’s flagship asset, the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), recorded a near 40 per cent year-on-year increase in new company registrations during first-half of this year. The surge takes the total number of companies in JAFZA to over 8,700.
Some of the industry segments in Jafza observed a significant rise in figures:
- Machinery and equipment witnessing an increase of 188 per cent;
- Vehicle and transport records a 100 per cent increase; and
- Retail and general trading grew 78 per cent
The free zone is a leading source of FDI inflow into the emirate, accounting for 23.9 per cent of total foreign investment. The free zone generated trade worth $104.2 billion in 2020. These figures contribute 32 per cent of the total trade value of Dubai as of 2020.
“JAFZA plays an integral role in leading Dubai’s trade sector as a regional and global business and logistics hub of choice,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and JAFZA. “The sustained growth since its inception is an indication of its ability to leverage key market dynamics and create numerous opportunities for customers in the most challenging times.”