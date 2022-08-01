Abu Dhabi: Brokerage companies at the Dubai Financial Market added 20,552 new investor accounts in the first seven months of 2022.
The market also witnessed significant momentum since the announcement of the listing of 10 government and semi-government companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Company (DEWA), the TECOM Group, and Union Coop.
The number of new accounts at the DFM grew significantly by over 287 per cent during the first seven months of this year, compared to 5,306 new accounts in the same period in 2021.
BHM Capital Financial Services acquired the largest share of new investor accounts during this period, totaling 3,471; followed by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Securities with 2,855; Emirates NBD Securities with 2,731; ADCB Securities with 1,369; International Securities with 1,192 accounts; and EFG Hermes with 1,081 accounts.
The 27 brokerage firms at the DFM executed over 1.41 million deals during the first seven months of this year, trading 40 billion shares valued at Dh98.25 billion.