Dubai: The Investment Corp. of Dubai, the holding firm of the emirate, reported a loss in the first-half as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on earnings at its portfolio companies. The firm posted a loss of Dh11.4 billion ($3.1 billion) after a profit of Dh6.86 a year earlier, according to a statement.
Investment Corp. of Dubai owns Emirates airline, which had seen bookings slump as demand for travel cratered. It also has holdings in banks, including Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as in Emaar Properties.