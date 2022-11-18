Dubai: Will kindergartens provide the next big tenant boost for shopping malls? Malls are strategically rethinking the tenant mix that consumers would respond positively to. Adding a nursery to the vast list of retail and entertainment offerings may be vital to increasing family footfalls at malls.
The Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS) has done just that, opening a location at Ibn Battuta Mall. The early education centre - fitted with indoor and outdoor learning spaces, school-level learning resources, and a ‘learning pod’ - follows the British EYFS Curriculum framework.
The nursery was inaugurated on November 16 by Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge, and Human Development Authority (KHDA), senior KHDA officials, and Shakuntala Mankani, founder of Fortes Education. Dr. Karam said, “Accessing a high-quality nursery in Dubai should be as easy as going to a mall. This convenient location enables parents to do just that.”
The nursery, which caters to children of up to 5 years, is inspired by Reggio Emilia, an Italian educational philosophy focused on preschool and primary education. The nursery has a special section that explains exploratory spaces based on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education.
Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries, said, “We firmly believe that the child we serve is our boss, and we ensure that the education we provide caters to this child’s interest and needs.”
Jumeirah International Nurseries will also open their 8th and 9th branches, in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and Palm Jumeirah at the end of the month.