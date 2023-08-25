Dubai: Dubai-based ports giant DP World will invest around $510 million to build a new container terminal at the Kandla port in the Indian state of Gujarat, Reuters reported its group chairman as saying on Friday.
DP World will partner with Deendayal Port Authority to build this terminal, ANI added in another report.
The project is expected to add operational efficiency in terms of reduced congestion at Kandla Creek, enhanced ability to handle mega container vessels, a significant reduction in turnaround time, and many other advantages for the creation of efficient and resilient supply chains in the country.
Equipped with multimodal connectivity through a wide network of roads, rail, and highways, the terminal will provide a gateway between the hinterland and global markets.
The project is part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and will complement initiatives of the Government of India envisioned by the Prime Minister, such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy.