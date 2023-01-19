Davos: Emirati multinational logistics provider DP World on Wednesday committed to expanding its operations in the Philippines.
The port operator also plans on setting up an industrial park in Clarkfield in Pampanga, according to the official government website of Philippines.
The announcement comes after Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
“We are committed to investing in the Philippines; we’re committed to expand,” Bin Sulayem told the President. “So we’re interested in the Philippines, in industrial parks.”
With 90 per cent of the transportation coming by the sea in the Philippines, Bin Sulayem said that DP World can add value to the supply chain, with sea transportation being the cheapest means of moving cargo.
The President told DP World that the government has to decide on possible sites in terms of operations, planning and ideal location to spur local development.
“And if it’s viable and those areas are actually useful for your operation then that would be something that we can immediately develop,” Marcos said, adding his government is more amenable to public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development.