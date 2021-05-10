Dubai: DP World, busy adding to its Africa network, is winning new port handling deals in Europe as well. The Dubai company has expanded its European inland network, adding three key ports in Alsace region through affiliate company Swissterminal.
Earlier this month, the public authority Syndicat Mixte des Ports du Sud Alsace (SMO) awarded the concession contract for Ports of Mulhouse-Rhin to the public-private company featuring SMO, the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and Alsaceteam (joint venture of Swissterminal and the two French seaports Grand Port Maritime de Marseille and Haropa Port du Havre).
The operation of the three inland ports is granted through a contract to Alsaceterminal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swissterminal, which will take over Ottmarsheim, Huningue-Village-Neuf and Ile Napoléon ports in the course of this year.
Swissterminal and its partners have committed to improving transport connections within Europe across the supply chain, especially within the border triangle region. DP World will support those commitments where it can, while also offering the benefits of its wider European and global network, resource and facilities
The move will "improve transport connections in the border triangle region between France, Switzerland and Germany", which holds such economic importance for numerous industries such as chemicals, metals, food processing, and construction.
The "strategic" location of the ports is expected to grow in significance. New rail connections due to be implemented will link them to the two main French seaports of Le Havre and Marseille-Fos, while inland shipping to the largest North Range ports of Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Antwerp (Belgium) will be strengthened.