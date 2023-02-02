Dubai: Dubai's DP World has won the contract to develop, operate and maintain a mega-container terminal at the Deendayal port in Gujarat, on the western coast of India. The latest deal in India expands DP World's footprint in the market, which it sees as primed for further gains.
The container terminal at Tuna-Tekra will be built through through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Once complete, it will include a 1,100-metre berth, and capable of handling vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs. Total capacity will be 2.19 million TEUs.
The terminal will help unlocking 'future container traffic growth in India', by catering to exports and imports from Northern, Western and Central India. It would reduce logistics cost and 'enhance efficiencies across supply chains'.
The Gujarat project will complement initiatives by the Indian government, such as the 'PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy'.
"India represents a significant landscape for opportunity," said Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group. "As the value chain becomes more integrated, significant growth opportunities exist across the entire Indian ports and logistics space.
"With the development of Tuna Tekra mega-container terminal in Gujarat, DP World will be well placed to capture these opportunities, further connecting Northern, Western and Central India with global trade and driving value for all our stakeholders. This is yet another step in our collective efforts with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to leverage our expertise in logistics infrastructure and local knowledge to further strengthen India’s supply chain."
India-wide presence
DP World operates five marine terminals – two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of around 6 million TEUs. With the addition of Tuna Tekra Container Terminal, DP World will have a capacity of 8.19 million TEUs. This will sit along with seven inland terminals connected to DP World’s rail network, cold storage facilities and container freight stations.
DP World is also developing three economic zones in Mumbai, Cochin and Chennai.
"We are confident our deep expertise in developing critical infrastructure under Public-Private Partnerships will drive value for all stakeholders involved in this project," said Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD, India Subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa, DP World.