Dubai: The Dubai free zone DMCC logged its best August on record since its establishment in 2002, with 204 new member companies registered, and best eight-month performance in seven years. This builds on the business district’s strong performance in the first-half of the year, during which it welcomed 1,230 companies, the best six-month performance since 2013.
“DMCC continues to edge closer to the target we set ourselves – to reach 20,000 members by the end of 2021,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC . “The record-breaking level of business activity, even during the quieter summer months, reflects the continued appeal of our business district to companies of all sizes and origins.”
Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, said, “The ecosystem we offer, our fully digitalised set up process, along with the innovative solutions, products and services we bring mean we remain the business community’s partner of choice. Our network is unmatched and with that comes unique connectivity – these are pre-requisites for any company seeking growth.”