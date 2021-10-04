Dubai: The Dubai free zone DMCC has taken in 1,800 companies during the first nine months of this year – its best showing since its inception in 2002. DMCC, which registered 215 new businesses in September, said the surge was due to ease of doing business in Dubai, the expansion of the Tea and Coffee Centres, and the launch of the Crypto Centre.
The Crypto Centre earlier this year exclusively meant for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain spaces. It will help develop new technologies that can push the boundaries with this new-fangled assets and ways of transaction. It is “on track to become home to 100 crypto and blockchain companies by the end of the year,” said DMCC in a statement.
“With Expo 2020 Dubai now underway, and significant milestones for the UAE on the horizon, I fully expect we will reach over 20,000 member companies by the end of the year,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. “As part of our diversification strategy, our Crypto Centre continues to generate significant interest, particularly as Dubai furthers its position to become a global centre of crypto," said Sulayem.
Throughout 2021, DMCC has conducted virtual and physical events in key target markets to promote DMCC and Dubai as a perfect location to set up and do business with some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. “As we have seen with these record-breaking numbers, companies are finding this at DMCC, with a broad range of entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinationals across tech, telecoms, professional services, financial services, precious metals and stones, and energy setting up with us,” said Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC.