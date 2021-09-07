Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) took in a further 492 new companies in the first six months of 2021, up 59 per cent from the same period in 2020. The higher-than-expected number of registrations during the period enabled DIFC to achieve its ‘2024 Strategy’ growth targets three years ahead of schedule.
The total number of active registered companies has reached 3,292, up 27 per cent year-on-year. Overall, DIFC is now home to 1,025 financial and innovation related companies in total. DIFC said that the recently-launched ‘Innovation Hub’ has already reached full capacity, with 140 plus startups and fintechs joining in the first six months of this year.
“The announcement of the first-half 2021 results coincides with the launch of 50 new initiatives and projects in the UAE based on the ‘Principles of the 50’ document,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of DIFC. “These ambitious steps taken by the UAE will pave the way for continued growth within various vital sectors, including the financial sector - further accelerating Dubai’s reputation as a leading global financial centre and raising the trust of our stakeholders and partners.”