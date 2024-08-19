Dubai: Dubai-based multimedia agency Bates PanGulf (BPG), a part of WPP, announced Monday it has secured a bid to manage CX and social media content for Honda Motor Co. across 13 markets in the Middle East and Africa.

The agency said it would also offer strategic support on digital assets, creative development, and media as Honda transitions to a new product portfolio that will help achieve its NetZero by 2050 ambitions.

Avi Bhojani, BPG's Group CEO, said, “Team BPG is excited to be the agency partner for Honda Middle East and Africa during a vibrant period of growth and evolution. Just like our newest client, Honda, we are building on decades of history to embark on a new phase of transformation.”

He added, “After a successful 2022 and 2023, BPG’s upward trajectory continues with new and expanded integrated mandates for social media, customer experience (CX), PR, Creative and media for multi-sectoral clients.”

BPG is supporting Honda Motor Co. (Middle East and Africa) in expanding its digital presence with brand-new social platforms @hondamena across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. These platforms will serve Honda’s diverse portfolio, including automobiles, motorcycles, power products, and marine business lines. Additionally, they will highlight Honda’s motorsports activities worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Anup Ravindranath, Senior General Manager of Honda Motor Co. (Middle East and Africa), said, “We will be tapping their vast automotive experience to enhance our brand presence across the region. We look forward to deepening our customer relationships with relevant, impactful, and imaginative omnichannel communications campaigns.”

The statement added that as a Sitecore Associate Partner, BPG will leverage its expertise to manage and enhance digital assets and efficiently maintain Honda’s digital platforms.

Darius LaBelle, President of BPG UAE, said, “Given BPG’s integrated expertise and proven track record in the automotive sector, we’re confident about delivering impactful brand experiences for Honda Middle East and Africa during a pivotal time in its brand transformation.”