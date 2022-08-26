Dubai: The Al Habtoor Group’s key business units ‘surpassed’ revenues from pre-Covid times, according to the Founding Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor. In the first six months 2022 revenues were up 19 per cent from a year ago for the group, which operates a highly diversified set of businesses.
“The revenues in our business's various divisions surpassed the previous year's recovery and pre-Covid times,” said the Chairman. “Numbers don’t lie. AHG’s revenue in H1 of this 2022 vs 2019 grew by 19 per cent in revenues and 95 per cent in EBITDA.”
“We had a good year in 2021 where we saw a very promising recovery post-Covid, and I predicted last November an even better 2022. I am delighted to announce that this year did not disappoint.
The hospitality division was an immediate beneficiary from the surge in travel into Dubai and the UAE. “All our hotels in the UAE are performing remarkably well,” the Chairman said. “Habtoor Hospitality’s year-to-date forecast for H1 of 2022 registered an 82 per cent increase in revenues over the same period in 2021, and 190 per cent in EBITDA, triggered by an overall increase in bookings in town and an ADR-focused policy.”
Individual breakdown on Group and divisional performance is not provided.
“As a Group dealing in different sectors, the growth has propagated across all the units,” said Al Habtoor. “And the performance of our various divisions reflects the sectors of the UAE economy that we operate in.
“This upward trajectory started due to highly efficient crisis-management skills. And to overcome the significant ongoing challenges, we have taken numerous measures to increase efficiency, consolidate policies and increase revenues.”
Motoring muscle
“Al Habtoor Motors ‘maintains’ its world’s No 1 distributor position for Bentley, Bugatti and Mitsubishi, with double-digit revenue growth of 34 per cent for the first half of 2022, and a 190 per cent growth in the EBITDA compared to last year.
“With the shortages in supply around the world, disrupted supply chains and massive price increases in materials, the market remained challenging in 2022,” the Chairman said. “But our success is reliant on our strong relationships with the manufacturers and the clients’ trust.”
More to follow…