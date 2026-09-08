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Dubai to bring 850 finance leaders together for five-day global summit

More than 85 events will cover FinTech, private capital, tokenisation and wealth

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai to bring 850 finance leaders together for five-day global summit

Dubai: More than 850 speakers from banking, asset management, private markets, FinTech, policymaking and sustainable finance will gather in Dubai in November for the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week.

The five-day programme, led by Dubai International Financial Centre, will run from November 2 to 6 and include more than 85 events, 12 signature forums and 14 stages across Dubai.

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Participants will be able to follow discussions spanning six core areas including FinTech, tokenisation, Islamic finance, family wealth, sustainable finance and private capital.

The programme is being held under the theme “Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose”.

Banking and FinTech take centre stage

The Dubai FinTech Summit on November 2 and 3 will serve as the anchor event, bringing together leaders from banking, capital markets and financial technology.

Confirmed headline speakers include Nicolas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Asset Management, Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer, Dr Shanu S.P. Hinduja, Chair of S.P. Hinduja Banque Privée, and Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.

The global financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural evolution, and Dubai is shaping its next chapter through Dubai Future Finance Week. By bringing together the world’s most influential financial decision-makers to align policy with progress, this event unites the entire financial spectrum under a single, cohesive platform to drive the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC,

Private capital, wealth and tokenisation

Other events during the week will focus on sustainable investment, private capital, Islamic finance, institutional wealth and digital assets.

The Future Sustainability Forum will take place on November 3, while IPEM Future 2026 will bring together private capital leaders and allocators on the same day.

The Future Islamic Finance Forum and the Deal Catalyst Fixed Income Alternatives Conference are both scheduled for November 4, with the latter focused on private and structured credit strategies.

DIFC has built the region’s most advanced financial ecosystem, and Dubai Future Finance Week is an extension of that network. From the expanded scale of the Dubai FinTech Summit to specialised forums for digital assets and family wealth, we are providing the physical and intellectual infrastructure to reimagine and build the future of finance with resilience and sustainability.
Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority

The Dubai Family Wealth Summit will follow on November 5, bringing together family principals and advisers to discuss succession, governance and long-term allocation.

The Future Tokenisation Forum, also on November 5, will focus on tokenised markets and next-generation financial infrastructure.

Wider programme across investment and insurance

Additional events will include the Capital Exchange CIO Investment Leadership Programme on November 2 and 3, Gulf Transition and Sustainable Finance 2026 on November 2 and GAIP InsureTek Dubai on November 4 and 5.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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