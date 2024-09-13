Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company announced Friday that it had been awarded 300 new plates at the latest Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auction, solidifying its position as Dubai’s largest taxi operator.

The award increases DTC’s taxi fleet to almost 6,000 vehicles, increasing its taxi market share to 46 per cent and demonstrating its commitment to serving the growing demand for sustainable and efficient transport in the emirate, driven by robust population and economic growth.

The expanded fleet is expected to generate an additional Dh100 million in annual revenues, demonstrating the company’s fleet expansion and enhancement strategy. Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said, “The award of 300 new plates is a key part of DTC’s fleet expansion strategy. In 2024 our fleet has grown by approximately 10 per cent, reaching nearly 9,000 vehicles across all our segments, which include taxis, limousines, buses, and motorcycles."

Allocation to electric taxis

He added, “Our investment in growth, innovation and customer-centric solutions underscores our position as the leading transport operator in Dubai.” Of the 300 new plates, 25 per cent will be allocated to electric taxis, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainability, he stated.