Dubai: Dubai stocks rebounded after five days of trading in the red with key property stocks supporting the rally, while other GCC markets moved little in the absence of a clear direction to the investors.
Dubai Financial Market traded 0.3 per cent higher at 2,503 points, bottoming out from a series of five-day losses. Real estate shares led the way with DAMAC Properties topping the list of gainers and Emaar Properties eking out 0.3 per cent.
The rally comes after recent back-to-back selloffs turned the stock valuations more attractive for buyers. The index dropped in every session of the last week forming the longest stretch of downward trends seen this year, which was set off by reports of various countries reintroducing the virus lockdowns in their pursuit to fight the resurgence of the pandemic.
Rallying back
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange traded nearly unchanged at 5,724 points with key banking stocks - First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank - pulling the index lower. However, the telco Etisalat and ADNOC Distribution advanced 0.4 and 1.4 per cent, respectively. They rebounded from a significant selling they underwent in the last trading session when the duo traded ex-dividend with no profit payout entitlements for those buying the stocks that day.
Qatar Exchange, too, showed a lacklustre performance with the index unchanged at 10,169 points as financial and material stocks moved upward, while energy shares went downhill. Gains in Qatar Aluminium, Qatar Insurance and Qatar National Bank were overshadowed by weakness in Qatar Fuel and Qatar Navigation.
Earnings disappoint
Kuwait premier index drifted slightly lower with National Industries Group slipping into red after posting KD52.2 million in full-year losses, a reversal from KD46.4 million reported in profits a year earlier, as sales slumped in a pandemic year. Its board of directors recommended no dividend handouts for the year.