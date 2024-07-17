Dubai: Aviation, logistics, and real-estate-focused master developer Dubai South announced Wednesday the successful completion of the first stage trials for self-driving trucks in partnership with logistics firm Evocargo.

The trials were carried out on a set route in a closed area of the Dubai South logistics district, the developer said in a statement.

During the trials, Evocargo checked and validated the hardware, software, and reliability of its unmanned electric truck, the Evocargo N1, for future service in the Logistics District, explained the statement.

The self-driving navigation was set on a predefined route and tested with emphasis on safety in mixed traffic scenarios—these scenarios involved interaction with other participants, such as automobiles, trucks, and pedestrians.

“The tests measured the success of the Evocargo N1 in object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops,” explained Dubai South.

The truck’s autopilot system was tested in a full range of manoeuvres, including parking, reverse parking, turning, and reverse turning. Meanwhile, the control centre’s functionality was also tested, including route management, remote monitoring, and control.

The trials were deemed successful because no failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.

Evocargo also prepared a comprehensive report of trial results across two stages. In the second stage, the Evocargo N1 platform carried out freight transportation tasks on a standard route in a closed area.

“The platform’s ability to respond to its surrounding environment in mixed traffic was extensively tested and met high validation standards,” Dubai South said.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said, “We are proud of this groundbreaking milestone, which is a testament to Dubai South’s commitment to aligning with the wise leadership’s vision of establishing Dubai as a global logistics powerhouse.”

He added, “Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE’s position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector.”

“As we look to the future, autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE,” said Ahmad.

Dubai South and Evocargo agreed to conduct the UAE’s first autonomous electric vehicle trials in a MoU signed in December 2022.