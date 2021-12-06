Dubai: Dubai has launched a new initiative targeting creative talents through its Invest in Dubai platform. This brings together Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Department of Economy and Tourism to launch the ‘Creatives’ Journey’.
Invest in Dubai is the unified digital platform for establishing businesses in the emirate.
The 'Creatives' Journey' launch will allow establishing of projects through flexible steps on one uniform platform - and within seven minutes. The creatives can enter the Invest in Dubai platform, pick out the page for the creative sector, choose the activity, and define the legal form. Entrepreneurs can then obtain the establishment certificate issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, followed by a payment portal to receive the licence.
They can also access services that will support them in launching and developing their business through offers that include immediate application for a cultural visa, the provision of flexible creative workspaces, and banking and educational services, which will be announced soon.
* Cultural and natural heritage
* Books and press
* Performing arts and celebration
* Audio-visual and interactive media
* Visual arts and crafts
* Design and creative services
In addition, it applies to fields that branch out from it, such as the publishing industry and books, cinema, film and video, music, various art domains, heritage museums, historical sites, archives, major cultural events, libraries, and related sub-sectors.
"This step will provide talents with a unified electronic platform that will facilitate the steps to establish and launch their projects from Dubai," said said Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture. "It will also contribute to supporting the Al Quoz Creative Zone project by attracting many talents to establish their businesses in the innovative incubator."
* Trader licence, which is available to different nationalities and allows freelancers to work from home.
* Intelaq licence, which is available to independent UAE and GCC citizens.
* The Instant licence, which is available to owners of startup companies of all nationalities. It enables investors and entrepreneurs to issue their commercial licences.
* SME Startup License, which is available to Emirati start-up owners and GCC citizens, who will be exempt from fees for 5 years.