Dubai: Dubai Investments Park, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, said it has mandated five joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a planned five-year fixed rate Sukuk.
DIP has mandated Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC, and the meetings will take place in Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and London, commencing on Friday January 25, ahead of the planned five-year fixed rate US Dollar denominated senior unsecured Reg S only Sukuk which will follow subject to market conditions.
Al Mal Capital is acting as financial adviser on the transaction.