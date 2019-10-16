Dubai remains one of the world’s largest centres for sukuk listings by value at $62b

File photo: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

DUBAI: Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, recording 45 per cent growth in Islamic assets being managed in the Centre between the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019.

According to a press release issued by DIFC on Wednesday, Islamic finance is growing at 1.5 times the rate of traditional finance, and the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region continues to be a steady driver of this industry, fuelled by a number of jumbo sukuk issuances and almost US$1 trillion in financial assets across GCC countries.

Dubai remains one of the world’s largest centres for Sukuk listings by value at $62 billion, with DIFC-based Nasdaq Dubai at $60 billion.