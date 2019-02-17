Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market said on Sunday it will give real-time data on the enhanced Foreign Ownership Limit (FOL) of listed companies on the bourse.
The DFM will update the info in terms of the actual and available ownership beginning Sunday.
“DFM’s mission and vision focus on strengthening its leading position as world-class regional marketplace that provides participants with advanced trading, clearing and settlement services within a fair and transparent business environment in line with international best practices. Accordingly, we constantly explore ways to enhance DFM website services, as the website is the main source of info for investors,” Maryam Fikri, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Clearing, Settlement and Depository Division (CSD) said in a statement.
“We have enhanced and expanded the ownership webpage to provide real time updates of the actual ownership every two minutes during the trading session. We have also added a new column showing the percentage of limit ‘available’ to own or allowed to trade for all the ownership categories, providing investors with enhanced levels of transparency,” Fikri said.
For this the bourse has reclassified the headers into National, GCC and Foreigners.