Dubai: A US-based gaming company has won a long-running court case brought by a UAE publishing and marketing firm, it was said on Thursday. The Dubai Court of Appeal also awarded the company a compensation.
The case began in 2018 after the gaming company terminated the contract with the UAE-based publishing firm due to several breaches by the publisher.
This was followed by a lawsuit filed by the publisher claiming it owned some modes of the underlying game. In its claim, the publisher demanded a $100m-compensation from the gaming company, which led to a legal battle that lasted for nearly six years.
The Commercial Court of First Instance and the Appeal Court in Dubai each assigned expert committees to investigate technical issues in the case.
On March 15, after a thorough examination of all the evidence, appeal judges ruled in favour of the gaming company, acknowledging its ownership of the original game and its various modes.
The court also ordered the publisher to pay compensation of Dh18.7m in entitlements to the American company.
“The court’s decision is a significant victory for our client and for protecting intellectual property and creative output in the gaming sector,” said OGH legal which represented the US-based gaming company in court.
“It serves as a reminder for other gaming companies that may face similar legal challenges in the future of how UAE judicial system is deeply aware of the complications attributed to the IP issues and the importance of respecting and protecting intellectual property rights in the gaming sector,” OGH legal said in a statement.
The court decision remains subject to appeal before Dubai Court of Cessation within 30 days from the date it was issued.