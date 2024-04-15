Dubai: A joint venture involving Dubai based Alec Engineering & Contracting has bagged the design and build project for Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy plant. The other partner in the alliance is Butec, which has an arrangement with the Swiss entity Hitachi Zosen Innova to collaborate on the construction of the Abu Dhabi project.
Situated near the Al-Dhafra landfill, the planned waste incineration facility will process 900,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually over the next 30 years.
The project aims to ‘prevent the release of nearly 1.1 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually’. The plant will also add 80MW of power generation capacity from a non-fossil fuel source.
The Alec-Butec JV will oversee the engineering, procurement, and construction, encompassing tasks such as civil engineering, concrete and structural steel work, installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems. Additionally, they will manage external works and site infrastructure development.
“This waste-to-energy facility marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's endeavors to tackle waste management issues and diminish greenhouse gas emissions,” said Sean McQue, Managing Director - Construction of Alec.