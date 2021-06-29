Dubai: The Jebel Ali Free Zone has completed major construction works valued at Dh2.48 billion since 2016, many of which are built on sustainability themes.
Key upgrades at the Dubai free zone include improvements in the JAFZA One complex, valued at Dh1.2 billion, and construction of accommodation facilities through 13 buildings, each set in G+10-storey format for 35,000 occupants, and a food court, both costing Dh689 million. A new set of Light Industrial Units (LIU’s) and warehouses worth Dh130 million, new bridges, upgrading of roads, and Jafza North storm water improvement valued at Dh280 million were also a part of the development works.
“The importance of the comprehensive improvement projects lies in the constant need to develop and upgrade the infrastructure and road network in Jafza as a trade catalyst,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and JAFZA. “Everything in the free zone has been designed taking into consideration the unique needs of manufacturing and trading companies.”
Sustainability drive
JAFZA was among the first free zones in the region to go in for a major installation of energy-efficient LED streetlights, worth Dh80 million. Its major retrofit projects for existing facilities – valued at Dh105 million - achieved a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption. DP World and Jafza have also completed one of the largest rooftop solar power programmes in the region, generating about 45 Giga Watt Hours (GWHr) annually.