Dubai: The DP World Group subsidiary Drydocks World has launched the 'South Yard' facility, aimed at increasing its fabrication capacity and which will come equipped with new technologies. The firm, which provides marine and offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas and energy sectors, confirmed South Yard will comprise 70,000 square metres.
It will have a “much leaner execution process” and a new load-out facility for heavy structures, which is expected to appeal to oil and gas and renewable energy clients.
The South Yard facility will support that strategy by developing “specific infrastructure to realise the future project pipeline” and thus enabling “competitive advantages”.
"Drydocks World shipyard has set ambitious targets to increase its production capacity and operational efficiency,” said Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice-President of DP World. “It is currently working towards achieving these goals by developing existing facilities and raising their performance through the use of smart technology adoption and leading engineering practices."
We are confident it (South Yard) will play a vital role in attracting new strategic partnerships, gaining more value from operational costs and improving profitability